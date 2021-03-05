Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Banking and Finance: Trends, Updates and Visionaries: Read the Print Version Here

Trends and Updates

Despite the social and fiscal challenges of last year, 2021 is looking bright from a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) perspective.

The U. S. economy will grow at a robust pace , about 4% , over the four quarters of 2021.

Despite persistent challenges from the pandemic-induced recession, the credit card market continues to show resilience.

The outlook for bank construction lending was strong prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and bankers remain optimistic despite challenges resulting from the health and economic crisis.

2021 Banking and Finance Visionaries