Making breakfast or brunch at home for the holidays?

One advantage to this stay-at-home holiday season is that you might be lucky enough to get time with members of your household to make meals together, discover new recipes, dig up old family ones and tell stories as you cook. Here are 63 recipe ideas for your cook-a-thon. (And remember, you can “cook” with loved ones who are far away with services such as Google Hangouts, FaceTime, Zoom or Skype.)
Start with a batch of lemon poppy seed or mesquite apple muffins, cardamom sweet rolls, ginger scones, a breakfast bread or a coffee cake. Pop them in the oven first thing and your housemates will quickly join you in the kitchen. If you haven’t yet agreed on who’s making what, start delegating tasks as they straggle in (it’s much easier than cajoling or nagging for helping hands).
While the baked goods are in the oven, reach into the fridge for the ultimate overnight or buckwheat Belgian waffle batter you made the night before (the lightest, fluffiest waffles take some advance planning). If you’d rather not be tied to a plan, crisp everyday waffles are a same-day operation and just as good a canvas for all of the fixings.
If you are more of a pancake person, whole-grain pancakes have better flavor than those made with all-purpose flour. Try these oatmeal, whole wheat or cornmeal pancakes. Not a pancake shop? Perhaps pumpkin-spiced or chocolate almond French toast or homemade pop tarts are more your thing.
You may want — or need — some protein and fiber to slow the sugar coursing through your system. Frittatas can provide both. Wild mushroom, prosciutto and onion or a vegan chickpea frittata with tomatoes and kale can go in the oven once the baked goods come out, as can a casserole of savory bread pudding or featherbed eggs. New Mex Migas and vegan chilaquiles are also satisfying one-pan wonders.
If you prefer to stay stovetop, dress up classic shakshuka with chard or Jerusalem artichokes and fava beans. It can simmer on the stove while you work on some side dishes. Perhaps bacon-basted root vegetable hash or Frank’s home fries. Either would also complement silky scrambled eggs. Hong Kong-style fried eggs go well with rice. Try a basic rice congee, pounded rice with onion and potatoes or Mantou steamed Chinese buns, which are often served as a side dish instead of rice. Perhaps you have some leftovers you would like to repurpose as a filling for crepes or atop a breakfast pizza.
With all of this activity, you’re sure to get thirsty. Trade in your coffee for champurrado (Mexican hot chocolate) or Spanish or Parisian-style hot chocolate. When you sit down to eat, toast your good fortune with bottomless mimosas and bacon Bloody Marys and relish the memories and meal that you have all just created.