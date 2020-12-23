Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share

Making breakfast or brunch at home for the holidays?

64 Recipes
Blueberry sauce tops the malt-enriched corn pancakes at Doughboys in Los Angeles.
(Spencer Weiner / Los Angeles Times)

Sweet, savory or a mix of the two, we have breakfast and brunch recipes for you.

Share
By Julie Giuffrida

One advantage to this stay-at-home holiday season is that you might be lucky enough to get time with members of your household to make meals together, discover new recipes, dig up old family ones and tell stories as you cook. Here are 63 recipe ideas for your cook-a-thon. (And remember, you can “cook” with loved ones who are far away with services such as Google Hangouts, FaceTime, Zoom or Skype.)

Start with a batch of lemon poppy seed or mesquite apple muffins, cardamom sweet rolls, ginger scones, a breakfast bread or a coffee cake. Pop them in the oven first thing and your housemates will quickly join you in the kitchen. If you haven’t yet agreed on who’s making what, start delegating tasks as they straggle in (it’s much easier than cajoling or nagging for helping hands).

While the baked goods are in the oven, reach into the fridge for the ultimate overnight or buckwheat Belgian waffle batter you made the night before (the lightest, fluffiest waffles take some advance planning). If you’d rather not be tied to a plan, crisp everyday waffles are a same-day operation and just as good a canvas for all of the fixings.

If you are more of a pancake person, whole-grain pancakes have better flavor than those made with all-purpose flour. Try these oatmeal, whole wheat or cornmeal pancakes. Not a pancake shop? Perhaps pumpkin-spiced or chocolate almond French toast or homemade pop tarts are more your thing.

You may want — or need — some protein and fiber to slow the sugar coursing through your system. Frittatas can provide both. Wild mushroom, prosciutto and onion or a vegan chickpea frittata with tomatoes and kale can go in the oven once the baked goods come out, as can a casserole of savory bread pudding or featherbed eggs. New Mex Migas and vegan chilaquiles are also satisfying one-pan wonders.

If you prefer to stay stovetop, dress up classic shakshuka with chard or Jerusalem artichokes and fava beans. It can simmer on the stove while you work on some side dishes. Perhaps bacon-basted root vegetable hash or Frank’s home fries. Either would also complement silky scrambled eggs. Hong Kong-style fried eggs go well with rice. Try a basic rice congee, pounded rice with onion and potatoes or Mantou steamed Chinese buns, which are often served as a side dish instead of rice. Perhaps you have some leftovers you would like to repurpose as a filling for crepes or atop a breakfast pizza.

With all of this activity, you’re sure to get thirsty. Trade in your coffee for champurrado (Mexican hot chocolate) or Spanish or Parisian-style hot chocolate. When you sit down to eat, toast your good fortune with bottomless mimosas and bacon Bloody Marys and relish the memories and meal that you have all just created.

Serve this Palak Paneer Shakshuka straight out of the pan.

Palak Paneer Shakshuka

20 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Genevieve Ko's Dutch baby skillet pancake with honeyed figs.

Almond Dutch Baby With Honeyed Figs

30 minutes
Serves 2 to 4
LOS ANGELES - THURSDAY, July 25, 2019: Seared Corn with Bacon and Egg. Food Stylist by Genevieve Ko / Julie Giuffrida and propped by Nidia Cueva at Proplink Tabletop Studio in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, July 25, 2019. (Leslie Grow / For the Times)

Buffalo Corn With Bacon and Eggs

20 minutes
Serves 4
GLENDALE-CA-NOVEMBER 18, 2018: Whole wheat pancakes are served at a pancake party on Sunday, November 18, 2018. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Whole wheat pancakes

45 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CA.,APRIL 5, 2020: Fried crackily egg prepared April 6, 2020. Geneveive Ko/ Los Angeles Times

Hou Bao Daan: Hong Kong-Style Fried Eggs

5 minutes
Serves 1
These yeast-risen pastries are topped with crunchy chunks of cinnamon sugar, the ideal counterpart to soft, cake-like buns.

Cinnamon Crunch Buns

40 minutes
Makes 12
A mosaic of kale and tomatoes lace this chickpea frittata.

Chickpea Frittata with Tomatoes and Kale

1 hour 45 minutes, plus overnight chilling
Makes one 9- by 5-inch loaf

Persian greens frittata (kuku sabzi)

1 hour 20 minutes
Serves 6 to 10
LOS ANGELES, CA- December 20, 2019: Sweet Potato and Yogurt Loaf on Friday, December 20, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times / prop styling by Casey Dobbins)

Sweet Potato Bread

1 hour 30 minutes, largely unattended
Makes 1 9-by-5-inch loaf
Mariah Tauger  Los Angeles Times

Passion Fruit-Poppy Seed Muffins

45 minutes
Makes 12

Vegan Chilaquiles

20 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Soft-cooked eggs, complete with runny yolks, dot this large pancake, which also features sharp cheddar cheese and chopped chives.

Egg and Cheese Skillet Pancake

30 minutes
Serves 6
This yeasted batter rests in the refrigerator overnight, developing deep flavors and making breakfast easy.

Ultimate Overnight Waffles

45 minutes
Makes 1 to 2 dozen.
Shakshouka with zhough; credit: Rush Jagoe

Shakshouka

1 hour
Serves 4 to 6
LOS ANGELES, CA.,(April 2, 2020) Mantou steamed Chinese buns (Geneveive Ko/Los Angeles Times)

Mantou Steamed Chinese Buns

3 hours
Makes 12 buns
A sheet pan of roasted rutabaga, celery root and mushrooms basted in bacon fat. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.

Bacon-Basted Root Vegetable Hash

2 hours 30 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Prosciutto and onion frittata

30 minutes
Serves 6 as appetizer, 4 as main course
Upma (a porridge with green chiles, cashews, and fresh herbs) served with yogurt and a bright green salsa.

Upma

35 minutes
Serves 2 to 4

Recipe: Chard shakshouka

Chard shakshouka

50 minutes
Serves 6
Recipe: Pumpkin-spiced French toast

Pumpkin-spiced French toast

24 minutes
Serves 4

Savory bread pudding with sausage gravy

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 10 to 12
Kanda batata poha (pounded rice with onion and potatoes) served with yogurt.

Kanda batata poha (pounded rice with onion and potatoes)

Maple bacon cinnamon rolls

1 hour 40 minutes
Serves 12
This comfort food is a one-dish meal. Recipe: New Mex migas

New Mex Migas

20 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Recipe: Cherry tomato frittata

Cherry tomato frittata

20 minutes
Serves 1 to 2
LOS ANGELES, CA., May 29, 2020: la-fo-how-to-boil-water-banana-muffins, May 15, 2020 (Geneveive Ko/ Los Angeles Times)

Butter Pecan Banana Muffins

30 minutes
Makes 12 muffins
Canned artichokes need love too. Recipe: Artichoke and sun-dried tomato frittata

Artichoke and sun-dried tomato frittata

1 hour
Serves 12

Oatmeal pancakes

30 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Homemade, you can fill them with Nutella!. Recipe: Homemade Pop Tarts

Homemade pop tarts

2 hours
Makes 8 pop tarts
A recipe for cornmeal pancakes.

Cornmeal pancakes

30 minutes
Serves 2 to 4

Basic rice congee

1 hour
Serves 4 to 6
Recipe: Emily's chocolate mandel bread

Emily's chocolate mandel bread

1 hour
Makes about 4 dozen cookies

Did somebody say bacon?

Apple bacon coffeecake

1 hour 40 minutes
Serves 16
Recipe: Ginger scones

Ginger scones

45 minutes
Serves 10

Shakshuka

1 hour
Serves 4

Mesquite apple muffins with streusel topping

1 hour
Serves 12

Blueberry breakfast bread

1 hour 15 minutes
Makes 2 loaves

Mendocino frittata

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 8

Square One brown-butter pecan coffeecake

1 hour 35 minutes
Serves 8

Crespelles with prosciutto and zucchini

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 6
Recipe: Breakfast pizza

Breakfast pizza

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 6
Doughboys cornmeal pancakes with blueberry sauce.

Malted cornmeal pancakes with orange-blueberry syrup

1 hour
Makes 18 (4 1/2 -inch)
Thinly sliced wild mushrooms with tangy crème fraîche, Pecorino Romano, sliced garlic and shallot, and fresh herbs. Recipe: Wild mushroom frittata

Wild mushroom frittata

30 minutes
Serves 6
Recipe: La Brea Bakery's chocolate walnut scones

La Brea Bakery chocolate-walnut scones

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 12
Digital Image taken on Thursday, 9/30/2004, Los Angeles, CA - Photo by Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times -- Sticky Buns.

Pecan currant sticky buns

45 minutes
Makes 12 buns
Recipe: Raised buckwheat Belgian waffles with honey butter

Raised buckwheat Belgian waffles with honey butter

1 hour
Serves 6 to 8

Frank's home fries

1 hour
Serves 6
One of our top recipes from 2003, these sweet rolls are lightly spiced with cardamom, then topped with a rich vanilla glaze and chopped hazelnuts.

Cardamom sweet rolls

50 minutes
Serves 12
Recipe: Pumpkin pancakes

Pumpkin pancakes

25 minutes
Serves 4
Recipe: Corn waffles

Corn Waffles

45 minutes
Makes 16 waffles.

Party eggs

35 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Crepes

30 minutes
Makes 26 crepes

Sweet Potato Hash With Pancetta and Rosemary

25 minutes
Serves 4

Chorizo Migas

25 minutes
Serves 4

Chocolate Almond French Toast

15 minutes
Serves 2

Featherbed Eggs

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 6

Sour Cherry and Vanilla Cream Scones

30 minutes
Makes 2 to 16 scones
LOS ANGELES, CA., May 27, 2020: la-fo-how-to-boil-water-waffles, May 27 2020 (Geneveive Ko/ Los Angeles Times)

Crisp Everyday Waffles

35 minutes
Makes 6 (7-inch) waffles
LOS ANGELES, CA., May 7, 2020) How to boil water-scrambled eggs May 7, 2020 (Geneveive Ko/ Los Angeles Times)

Silky Scrambled Eggs

5 minutes
Serves 1
LOS ANGELES, CA., May 7, 2020) A Mother's Day Mimosa, May 7, 2020 (Geneveive Ko/ Los Angeles Times)

Bottomless Mimosas

5 minutes
Makes 6 drinks
A cup of champurrado is served at chef Wes Avila's home.

Champurrado

55 minutes
Makes 2 quarts
Spanish Chocolate wtih Churras.

Spanish hot chocolate (chocolate a la taza)

20 minutes
Serves 4 to 5

Parisian-style hot chocolate

15 minutes
Serves 4
024161.FO.0208.chocolate.GF-Hot Chocolate (Chocolat Chaud). Gina Ferazzi/LAT

Hot Chocolate (Chocolat Chaud)

10 minutes
Serves 4

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Latest Recipes

Latest Recipe Lists