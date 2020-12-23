Making breakfast or brunch at home for the holidays?

One advantage to this stay-at-home holiday season is that you might be lucky enough to get time with members of your household to make meals together, discover new recipes, dig up old family ones and tell stories as you cook. Here are 63 recipe ideas for your cook-a-thon. (And remember, you can “cook” with loved ones who are far away with services such as Google Hangouts, FaceTime, Zoom or Skype.)

Start with a batch of lemon poppy seed or mesquite apple muffins, cardamom sweet rolls, ginger scones, a breakfast bread or a coffee cake. Pop them in the oven first thing and your housemates will quickly join you in the kitchen. If you haven’t yet agreed on who’s making what, start delegating tasks as they straggle in (it’s much easier than cajoling or nagging for helping hands).

While the baked goods are in the oven, reach into the fridge for the ultimate overnight or buckwheat Belgian waffle batter you made the night before (the lightest, fluffiest waffles take some advance planning). If you’d rather not be tied to a plan, crisp everyday waffles are a same-day operation and just as good a canvas for all of the fixings.

If you are more of a pancake person, whole-grain pancakes have better flavor than those made with all-purpose flour. Try these oatmeal, whole wheat or cornmeal pancakes. Not a pancake shop? Perhaps pumpkin-spiced or chocolate almond French toast or homemade pop tarts are more your thing.

You may want — or need — some protein and fiber to slow the sugar coursing through your system. Frittatas can provide both. Wild mushroom, prosciutto and onion or a vegan chickpea frittata with tomatoes and kale can go in the oven once the baked goods come out, as can a casserole of savory bread pudding or featherbed eggs. New Mex Migas and vegan chilaquiles are also satisfying one-pan wonders.

If you prefer to stay stovetop, dress up classic shakshuka with chard or Jerusalem artichokes and fava beans. It can simmer on the stove while you work on some side dishes. Perhaps bacon-basted root vegetable hash or Frank’s home fries. Either would also complement silky scrambled eggs. Hong Kong-style fried eggs go well with rice. Try a basic rice congee, pounded rice with onion and potatoes or Mantou steamed Chinese buns, which are often served as a side dish instead of rice. Perhaps you have some leftovers you would like to repurpose as a filling for crepes or atop a breakfast pizza.

With all of this activity, you’re sure to get thirsty. Trade in your coffee for champurrado (Mexican hot chocolate) or Spanish or Parisian-style hot chocolate. When you sit down to eat, toast your good fortune with bottomless mimosas and bacon Bloody Marys and relish the memories and meal that you have all just created.

Palak Paneer Shakshuka Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Almond Dutch Baby With Honeyed Figs Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 2 to 4

Whole wheat pancakes Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 4

Cinnamon Crunch Buns Time 40 minutes Yields Makes 12

Chickpea Frittata with Tomatoes and Kale Time 1 hour 45 minutes, plus overnight chilling Yields Makes one 9- by 5-inch loaf

Persian greens frittata (kuku sabzi) Time 1 hour 20 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 10

Sweet Potato Bread Time 1 hour 30 minutes, largely unattended Yields Makes 1 9-by-5-inch loaf

Passion Fruit-Poppy Seed Muffins Time 45 minutes Yields Makes 12

Vegan Chilaquiles Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Egg and Cheese Skillet Pancake Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 6

Ultimate Overnight Waffles Time 45 minutes Yields Makes 1 to 2 dozen.

Shakshouka Time 1 hour Yields Serves 4 to 6

Mantou Steamed Chinese Buns Time 3 hours Yields Makes 12 buns

Bacon-Basted Root Vegetable Hash Time 2 hours 30 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Prosciutto and onion frittata Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 6 as appetizer, 4 as main course

Upma Time 35 minutes Yields Serves 2 to 4

Chard shakshouka Time 50 minutes Yields Serves 6

Pumpkin-spiced French toast Time 24 minutes Yields Serves 4

Savory bread pudding with sausage gravy Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 10 to 12

Maple bacon cinnamon rolls Time 1 hour 40 minutes Yields Serves 12

New Mex Migas Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Cherry tomato frittata Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 1 to 2

Butter Pecan Banana Muffins Time 30 minutes Yields Makes 12 muffins

Oatmeal pancakes Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Homemade pop tarts Time 2 hours Yields Makes 8 pop tarts

Cornmeal pancakes Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 2 to 4

Basic rice congee Time 1 hour Yields Serves 4 to 6

Emily's chocolate mandel bread Time 1 hour Yields Makes about 4 dozen cookies

Apple bacon coffeecake Time 1 hour 40 minutes Yields Serves 16

Ginger scones Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 10

Shakshuka Time 1 hour Yields Serves 4

Blueberry breakfast bread Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Makes 2 loaves

Mendocino frittata Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 8

Square One brown-butter pecan coffeecake Time 1 hour 35 minutes Yields Serves 8

Crespelles with prosciutto and zucchini Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 6

Breakfast pizza Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 6

Wild mushroom frittata Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 6

La Brea Bakery chocolate-walnut scones Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 12

Pecan currant sticky buns Time 45 minutes Yields Makes 12 buns

Raised buckwheat Belgian waffles with honey butter Time 1 hour Yields Serves 6 to 8

Frank's home fries Time 1 hour Yields Serves 6

Cardamom sweet rolls Time 50 minutes Yields Serves 12

Pumpkin pancakes Time 25 minutes Yields Serves 4

Corn Waffles Time 45 minutes Yields Makes 16 waffles.

Party eggs Time 35 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Crepes Time 30 minutes Yields Makes 26 crepes

Chorizo Migas Time 25 minutes Yields Serves 4

Chocolate Almond French Toast Time 15 minutes Yields Serves 2

Featherbed Eggs Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 6

Sour Cherry and Vanilla Cream Scones Time 30 minutes Yields Makes 2 to 16 scones

Crisp Everyday Waffles Time 35 minutes Yields Makes 6 (7-inch) waffles

Silky Scrambled Eggs Time 5 minutes Yields Serves 1

Bottomless Mimosas Time 5 minutes Yields Makes 6 drinks

Champurrado Time 55 minutes Yields Makes 2 quarts