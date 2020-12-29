Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Recipes for a happy new year

46 Recipes
Recipe: Crisp-skinned salmon with lentils, bacon and dandelion greens
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Symbolic foods may lead to good fortune.

By Julie Giuffrida

Superstition has it that the first day of a new year is symbolic of how the rest of the year will play out. If you sleep late, you’ll do that throughout the year. If you are productive, happy and polite, you will be so for the rest of the year. In the same vein, what you eat on the first day of the year may determine what and how you will eat all year — and may also have a hand in what life may bring your way.

Some foods are said to symbolize abundance and good fortune: black-eyed peas because they are so plentiful; greens because they are the color of money; lentils because they are coin-shaped; cornbread because it is the color of gold; and fish because they swim in schools and their scales look like coins. Pork is said to represent progress because pigs move forward when they eat. Round cakes represent coming full circle and often have a trinket baked in them; whoever gets the trinket will have good luck. Long noodles represent longevity. Round fruits, especially those with lots of seeds such as pomegranates, symbolize fertility and abundance.

In the South they eat Hoppin’ John, collard greens and cornbread in keeping with the saying, “peas for pennies, green for dollars and cornbread for gold.” In Germany and Eastern Europe they eat pork and sauerkraut. In the Philippines they eat 12 round fruits, one for each month of the year. In Spain they eat one grape for each stroke of midnight. In Scandinavia they eat herring. Throughout Asia they eat long noodles, being careful not to break the noodles because that would be bad luck; in Japan it’s udon and ramen, while in China it’s lo mein.

In deciding what to eat come New Year’s Day, you may want to keep these ingredients in mind. Here are 46 recipes that include one or more of these symbols of good fortune.

Jonathan Gold's hoppin' John for New Year's Day.

Hoppin' John

2 hours 20 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
LITTLE BEASTâS BLACK-EYED PEA HUMMUS adapted from a recipe provided by chef Sean Lowenthal, owner of Little Beast restaurant in Los Angeles.

Little Beast's black-eyed pea hummus

1 hour
Makes 3 ½ cups
Recipe: Black-eyed peas with leeks and chard

Black-eyed peas with leeks and chard

2 hours 30 minutes
Serves 6
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 11, 2020: A dish from food video-producer and cook Kiano Moju's Christmas menu: Sukuma Wiki (shredded and sauteed collard greens) photographed on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Jikoni Studio, a creative culinary space owned by Moju, in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling by Kiano Moju) ATTN: 666808-la-fo-Kiano-Moju-Christmas

Sukuma Wiki (Sautéed Collard Greens)

20 minutes
Serves 4
Recipe: Beet greens salad with walnuts.

Salad of beet greens with walnuts

20 minutes
Serves 4
Spicy, brick-red andouille sausage flavors both red kidney beans and sautéed young mustard greens in this comforting one-pot dish.

Red Beans and Greens

2 hours
Serves 4 to 6

Persian greens frittata (kuku sabzi)

1 hour 20 minutes
Serves 6 to 10
Dandelion greens are complemented with blood oranges, goat cheese and pecans in a salad with a bit of bite.

Salad of dandelion greens, blood oranges, goat cheese and pecans

20 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Pork belly and greens hot pot

30 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
LOS ANGELES - MAY 2, 2019: A Mam Tom dish for a column by Soleil Ho. Cooked and styled by cooking columnist Ben Mims with assistance from Test Kitchen Coordinator Julie Giuffrida with prop styling by Nidia Cueva at Proplink, a tabletop prop house in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Rau Muong With Mam Tom (Charred Water Spinach With Shrimp Paste, Pork Belly and Garlic)

15 minutes
Serves 2 as a main dish or 4 as a side dish
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Garlic Skillet Cornbread is photographed on a cutting board in Mar Vista on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Garlic-Crusted Cornbread

45 minutes
Serves 8

Zynodoa's bruleed cast iron cornbread

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 8 to 12
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Fool-proof pulled pork, pulled by hand, but not before roasting the pork in the oven at high heat to brown/caramelize the outside, for 30-60 minutes, then reduce heat to 250 and cook until internal temp is 200 degrees, 10 to 14 hours, depending on size and weight of the cut, remove from oven, let rest until cool enough to touch with hands for serving, photographed at a Los Angeles, CA, home, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Foolproof Pulled Pork

14 hours, largely unattended
Serves 8 to 10
A burnished roast of pork is simmered in adobo flavorings with a lightly pickled and spicy pineapple salad on the side. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.

Pork and Pineapple Adobo Roast with Pickled Pineapple Salad

40 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Serve the curry straight from the pot.

Badmaash Goan Pork Curry

About 4 hours plus marinating time
Serves 10 to 12
Spoon the watermelon radish nuoc cham all over this one-dish meal.

Grilled Lemongrass Pork Chops With Radish Nuoc Cham

25 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CA-June 28, 2019: Instant Pot Hatch Chile Pork Tacos with Kohlrabi Mango Slaw on Friday, June 28, 2019. Food styling by Genevieve Ko. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Instant Pot Hatch Chile Pork Tacos With Kohlrabi Mango Slaw

45 minutes
Serves 8
Pork tenderloin with Concord grape sauce

Pork tenderloin with Concord grape sauce

30 minutes
Serves 4

Thai Pork and Basil With Rice Noodles

25 minutes
Serves 4
080667.FO.0417.kurobuta.7.SP--Chef and co-owner Govind Armstrong cooks at his restaurant Table 8, in Los Angeles, a plate of Kurobuta, in a cast iron skillet.

Kurobuta pork chops with white bean puree, ham hock jus and salsa verde

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 6
Buckwheat pasta with kale, potatoes and cabbage. (Christina House / For The Times)

Buckwheat pasta with kale, potatoes and cabbage (pizzoccheri)

50 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
LOS ANGELES , CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Mak kimchi recipe by Haejung Kim at Kim's residence on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Los Angeles , CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Mak Kimchi

2 hours 30 minutes
Makes about 3 quarts
Recipe: Beijing-style pork and cabbage dumplings.

Beijing-style pork and cabbage dumplings

1 hour 20 minutes
Makes enough for 3 dozen dumplings, about 6 servings
Recipe: Lentils with kale and butternut squash

Lentils with kale and butternut squash

50 minutes
Serves 6
Recipe: Crisp-skinned salmon with lentils, bacon and dandelion greens

Crisp-skinned salmon with lentils, bacon and dandelion greens

1 hour 35 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Massimo's Spaghetti With Spinach and Lentils

1 hour
Serves 6
Red snapper fillets, blackened with Korean chile flake butter and served with pickled crunchy vegetables. Food styled by Ben Mims, with Julie Giuffrida at Proplink Tabletop Studio in downtown Los Angeles.

“Blackened” Snapper with Crunchy Pickle Salad

40 minutes
Serves 4 to 8.

Roasted whole whitefish with charmoula and French green lentils

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 4
Recipe: Spaghetti with bottarga and fried egg.

Spaghetti with bottarga and fried egg

30 minutes
Serves 4
Recipe: Spaghetti with black pepper and pecorino.

Spaghetti with crushed black pepper and pecorino cheese

25 minutes
Serves 6
LOS ANGELES CA. APRIL 13, 2017: Spaghetti and meatballs was photographed at the Los Angeles Times photo studio on April 13, 2017. (Glenn Koenig/ Los Angeles Times)

Spaghetti and meatballs

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 10, 2017 - Longevity Noodles, one of three new Chinese New Year recipes photographed in the Los Angeles Times studio, January 10, 2017.

Longevity noodles (cheung sau jai mien)

35 minutes
Serves 4
Quick chicken pho

Quick Chicken Pho (pho gà nhanh)

50 minutes
Serves 2
LOS ANGELES, CA., May 15, 2020: How to boil water-chili crisp noodles May 15, 2020 (Geneveive Ko/ Los Angeles Times)

Spicy Chili Crisp Noodles

10 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES - THURSDAY, August 1 2019: Wimpy Cold Noodles. Food Stylist by Ben Mims / Julie Giuffrida and propped by Nidia Cueva at Proplink Tabletop Studio in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, August 1, 2019. (Leslie Grow / For the Times)

Sesame Cold Noodles With Crab and Crunchy Vegetables

45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Pistachio Pesto Ramen

20 minutes
Serves 2 to 4
A mix of citrus and pomegranate seeds adds bright colors and flavors to this simple mixed green salad.

Pomegranate and Citrus Salad

15 minutes
Serves 12

Cayenne Cafe chicken with pomegranate-walnut sauce

30 minutes
Serves 4

Winter roast pork with basil pomegranate sauce

2 hours
Serves 10 to 12
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Southern Buttermilk Tea Cakes, from a recipe by Kim Prince of Hotville Chicken, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Southern Buttermilk Tea Cakes

30 minutes, plus 1 hour chilling
Makes 3 dozen
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 10, 2017 - Chinese New Year's Cake, one of three new Chinese New Year recipes photographed in the Los Angeles Times studio, January 10, 2017. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times).

New Year's cake (nian gao)

2 hours
Makes about 72 slices
In Norway, oranges are an exotic import. How lucky are we? Recipe: Norwegian orange cake

Norwegian orange cake

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 10 to 16
LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 16, 2010--hree Kings babies line the bottom of the cake. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times)s

Rosca de reyes (Kings cake)

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 24 (Makes 2 cakes)

Cranberry orange cornmeal cake

1 hour 40 minutes
Serves 18
LOS ANGELES,CA.,JUNE 24,2020: Doughnut holes (Genevieve Ko/Los Angeles Times),

Doughnut Holes

30 minutes
Makes about 20
ONE TIME USE - QUEENS, NEW YORK - Apr 2, 2019 - Making Passover recipes by Adeena Sussman and various LA Chefs. MOMED'S FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE by Chef Bradley Tuck.

Momed’s Flourless Chocolate Cake

35 minutes
Serves 8 to 10

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

