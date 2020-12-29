Recipes for a happy new year

Superstition has it that the first day of a new year is symbolic of how the rest of the year will play out. If you sleep late, you’ll do that throughout the year. If you are productive, happy and polite, you will be so for the rest of the year. In the same vein, what you eat on the first day of the year may determine what and how you will eat all year — and may also have a hand in what life may bring your way.

Some foods are said to symbolize abundance and good fortune: black-eyed peas because they are so plentiful; greens because they are the color of money; lentils because they are coin-shaped; cornbread because it is the color of gold; and fish because they swim in schools and their scales look like coins. Pork is said to represent progress because pigs move forward when they eat. Round cakes represent coming full circle and often have a trinket baked in them; whoever gets the trinket will have good luck. Long noodles represent longevity. Round fruits, especially those with lots of seeds such as pomegranates, symbolize fertility and abundance.

In the South they eat Hoppin’ John, collard greens and cornbread in keeping with the saying, “peas for pennies, green for dollars and cornbread for gold.” In Germany and Eastern Europe they eat pork and sauerkraut. In the Philippines they eat 12 round fruits, one for each month of the year. In Spain they eat one grape for each stroke of midnight. In Scandinavia they eat herring. Throughout Asia they eat long noodles, being careful not to break the noodles because that would be bad luck; in Japan it’s udon and ramen, while in China it’s lo mein.

In deciding what to eat come New Year’s Day, you may want to keep these ingredients in mind. Here are 46 recipes that include one or more of these symbols of good fortune.

Hoppin' John Time 2 hours 20 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Little Beast's black-eyed pea hummus Time 1 hour Yields Makes 3 ½ cups

Black-eyed peas with leeks and chard Time 2 hours 30 minutes Yields Serves 6

Red Beans and Greens Time 2 hours Yields Serves 4 to 6

Persian greens frittata (kuku sabzi) Time 1 hour 20 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 10

Pork belly and greens hot pot Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Garlic-Crusted Cornbread Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 8

Zynodoa's bruleed cast iron cornbread Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 12

Foolproof Pulled Pork Time 14 hours, largely unattended Yields Serves 8 to 10

Badmaash Goan Pork Curry Time About 4 hours plus marinating time Yields Serves 10 to 12

Mak Kimchi Time 2 hours 30 minutes Yields Makes about 3 quarts

Beijing-style pork and cabbage dumplings Time 1 hour 20 minutes Yields Makes enough for 3 dozen dumplings, about 6 servings

Spicy Chili Crisp Noodles Time 10 minutes Yields Serves 4

Pistachio Pesto Ramen Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 2 to 4

Pomegranate and Citrus Salad Time 15 minutes Yields Serves 12

Winter roast pork with basil pomegranate sauce Time 2 hours Yields Serves 10 to 12

Southern Buttermilk Tea Cakes Time 30 minutes, plus 1 hour chilling Yields Makes 3 dozen

Norwegian orange cake Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Serves 10 to 16

Rosca de reyes (Kings cake) Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 24 (Makes 2 cakes)

Cranberry orange cornmeal cake Time 1 hour 40 minutes Yields Serves 18

Doughnut Holes Time 30 minutes Yields Makes about 20