Business of Law 2024: Trends, Updates and the In-House Counsel Awards Recap

Hands with an AI concept

As Lawyers and Lawmakers Tackle AI, the 1990s Loom Large

The fourth annual In-House Counsel Leadership Awards took place on Friday, October 18, 2024 at the elegant Maybourne Beverly Hills. This prestigious event gathered some of the most accomplished in-house counsel from across Southern California, celebrating their contributions to their respective industries over the last two years. Honorees and finalists, recognized as true innovators and thought leaders, hailed from a wide array of sectors, including media, biotechnology, entertainment, and more. Each award recipient exemplified exceptional achievement and innovation in their field, making the event a true celebration of in-house counsel excellence.

Nikhil and Sapna Pandya
Nikhil and Sapna Pandya  (Varon Panganiban)
Teddy and Tina Low
Teddy and Tina Low  (Varon Panganiban)
Craig Levine, Frank Magnanimo, Todd Scherwin, Nicole Golob
Craig Levine, Frank Magnanimo, Todd Scherwin, Nicole Golob  (Varon Panganiban)
Yemi Adegbonmire, Rene Gilbertson
Yemi Adegbonmire, Rene Gilbertson  (Varon Panganiban)
Cristina Hwang, Asha Muldro, Gloria Lee, Ayano Ichida, Jennee Devore, Njeri Mutura
Cristina Hwang, Asha Muldro, Gloria Lee, Ayano Ichida, Jennee Devore, Njeri Mutura  (Varon Panganiban)
Richard Shepherd, Meaghan Lert, Danielle Shand, Niloofar Shepherd, Amy Chang, Wendy Packard
Richard Shepherd, Meaghan Lert, Danielle Shand, Niloofar Shepherd, Amy Chang, Wendy Packard  (Varon Panganiban)
Tony Barletta, Bill Collins
Tony Barletta, Bill Collins  (Varon Panganiban)
Kimberly Roberts, Elda Mendez-Lemus, Elisa Nethercott, Lloyd Wright, Lisa Collings, Hilary Mandel
Kimberly Roberts, Elda Mendez-Lemus, Elisa Nethercott, Lloyd Wright, Lisa Collings, Hilary Mandel  (Varon Panganiban)
Amnon Siegel, Justin Ehrlich, Dan Miller, Jim Miller
Amnon Siegel, Justin Ehrlich, Dan Miller, Jim Miller  (Varon Panganiban)
Connie Hexun
Connie Hexun  (Varon Panganiban)
Matthew Tanios, Wahid Guirguis
Matthew Tanios, Wahid Guirguis  (Varon Panganiban)

2024 LEGAL VISIONARIES

Below you’ll find the 2024 Legal Visionaries. Being recognized as a visionary is not only a reflection of exceptional skill, but also underscores each attorney’s commitment to excellence, thought leadership and impactful contributions to both their clients and the broader legal community.