Chalice Festival, an annual SoCal celebration of music, art and cannabis, has announced that Bassnectar and Ludacris are among the acts headlining this year’s event, which is scheduled to take place July 13 through 14 at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville, Calif.
Bassnectar (the stage name of DJ and record producer Lorin Ashton) and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges will be part of a musical line-up that is slated to include Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, PharcydeSizzla and Curren$y. Also on tap: large-scale art installations, graffiti artists, and a host of notable names in the glass-blowing business including DWreck, Mothership, JD Maplesden, Mr. Gray and JAG X SALT. (For those unfamiliar with the aforementioned brands, they all specialize in crafting beautiful glass pipes that are as much works of art as they are smoking accessories.)
Chalice 2018, which marks the festival’s fifth year, will differ from past years in one very big way according to organizers: attendees will be able to purchase and consume cannabis onsite thanks to changes in California’s adult-use laws that went into effect in January. (This means festival-goers must be at least 21 years of age.)
Chalice Festival, an annual SoCal celebration of music, art and cannabis, has announced that Bassnectar and Ludacris are among the acts headlining this year’s event, which is scheduled to take place July 13 through 14 at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville, Calif.
Bassnectar (the stage name of DJ and record producer Lorin Ashton) and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges will be part of a musical line-up that is slated to include Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, PharcydeSizzla and Curren$y. Also on tap: large-scale art installations, graffiti artists, and a host of notable names in the glass-blowing business including DWreck, Mothership, JD Maplesden, Mr. Gray and JAG X SALT. (For those unfamiliar with the aforementioned brands, they all specialize in crafting beautiful glass pipes that are as much works of art as they are smoking accessories.)
Chalice 2018, which marks the festival’s fifth year, will differ from past years in one very big way according to organizers: attendees will be able to purchase and consume cannabis onsite thanks to changes in California’s adult-use laws that went into effect in January. (This means festival-goers must be at least 21 years of age.)
Three months after recreational marijuana went on sale in California, San Diego retailers say business has been brisk and the customer base diverse, including older people who use a private shuttle bus to reach one dispensary.
Boutique hotel group Standard International is adding two hemp-derived, CBD-infused products to the items available in its minibars starting next week, one is a body lotion and the other is a box of gourmet gumdrops — both from L.A.-based luxury cannabis brand Lord Jones.
CBD (cannabidiol), is a compound that's found in cannabis and is prized for its pain-relieving, mood-stabilizing properties but does not produce the same psychoactive effects as the better-known compound THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). The items will be start being stocked in guest-room minibars at the Standard in Hollywood and the Standard in downtown L.A. as of April 10, according to Standard’s representatives, and roll out to in-room minibars at three other properties (two in New York City and one in Miami) shortly thereafter.
Being part of the minibar mix is just one part of an ongoing partnership between the hotels’ parent company Standard International and Lord Jones (which we first told you about in November), that will eventually include an onsite dispensary at the hotel’s West Hollywood location that will be Lord Jones’ first retail flagship.
Growing up in Minnesota, Stephanie Smith dreamed of being a golf pro. Instead, the mother of five who lives in Pacific Palisades has ended up in the unlikeliest of trades.
The Palm Springs Cultural Center has organized a three-day, cannabis-themed series of events including panel discussions, yoga classes and film screenings scheduled for April 19-21.
Four state treasurers including California’s John Chiang requested Thursday that U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions meet with them to find a way to allow banks to handle money from the marijuana industry in states that have authorized cannabis sales.
“This is not just a blue state phenomenon but includes purple and red states in every corner of our country,” they wrote in a letter to Sessions. “A majority of Americans now live in states where they have decided to legalize cannabis.”
Four state treasurers including California’s John Chiang requested Thursday that U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions meet with them to find a way to allow banks to handle money from the marijuana industry in states that have authorized cannabis sales.
“This is not just a blue state phenomenon but includes purple and red states in every corner of our country,” they wrote in a letter to Sessions. “A majority of Americans now live in states where they have decided to legalize cannabis.”
The U.S. Senate's top leader wants to bring hemp production back into the mainstream by removing it from the list of controlled substances.
The U.S. Senate's top leader wants to bring hemp production back into the mainstream by removing it from the list of controlled substances.
You can hardly hurl a vape pen these days without hitting a marijuana-focused magazine, but what about one that’s created by and for 25- to 40-year-old female cannabis enthusiasts — and has the look and feel of a high-end shelter magazine?