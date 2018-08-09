A screen-grab of the logo for High Times TV, a streaming video network officially announced August 9, 2018. (High Times TV)

L.A.-based cannabis media brand High Times, which launched as a print magazine in 1974, has added a streaming video service to its offerings.

Announced today, the ad-supported web channel High Times TV is both a showcase for the brand’s own content (behind-the-scenes videos from its Cannabis Cup events, for example, and how-to videos for ganja guacamole) as well as a platform for an assortment of independent cannabis-content creators like The Stoner Mom (a Colorado mother with a family of six who focuses on living a “responsible cannabis lifestyle”), StrainCentral (a strain-review site founded by Joshua Young) and That High Couple (Hollywood-based couple Alice and Clark who chronicle their THC-infused life via social media).

While High Times’ newest venture is hardly a unique move -- there isn’t a legacy media brand out there that isn’t trying to capitalize on streaming video – it could end up being a lifeline for the independents in the stoner space who have seen their traditional social media channels (particularly YouTube) threatened, restricted or suspended in a cannabis-content crackdown that began earlier this year.