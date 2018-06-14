A new business-to-business trade show that focuses on the premium end of the cannabis market is set to debut at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds in mid-September.
Organizers of the event, called Hall of Flowers, include Rama Mayo and Josh Shelton – co-founders of L.A.-based cannabis marketing and branding firm Green Street Agency – and Dani Diamantstein, a veteran of the fashion-focused Project and Liberty Fairs trade shows (he used to be the chief operating officer of the former and currently serves in that role at the latter).
“After years of strategizing together, we have finally partnered with the best lifestyle trade show creators in the game,” Mayo said in a recent announcement of the event. “I’m beyond excited to see the top flower, concentrate, edible, topical & accessory brands exhibit on this level.”
A temporary retail space inside the Pottery dispensary in L.A.’s Mid-City makes shopping for smoking accouterments — water pipes, dabbing rigs, trays and the like — feel a whole lot more like you’re browsing a Robertson Boulevard boutique and a whole lot less less like you’re dashing furtively into a mini-mall smoke shop.
With a unanimous vote by the Planning Commission on Monday night, Leaf Concepts LLC became the 10th marijuana-related business to obtain a conditional use permit to operate in Costa Mesa.
A dispute between the governor and lawmakers over how to pay for a crackdown on the illicit marijuana market in California has resulted in the $14 million for the effort being left out of a proposed budget, officials said.
Last month, Gov. Jerry Brown proposed the funding to create five teams in the state attorney general’s office to investigate California’s black market for marijuana. The proposal was made after businesses with state licenses warned that they are at a competitive disadvantage against illicit growers and sellers.
However, a budget plan negotiated between legislators and the governor did not include the funding. The Legislature will vote on the plan this week.
President Trump said he likely will support a congressional effort to end the federal ban on marijuana, a major step that would reshape the pot industry and end the threat of a
A man suspected in a deadly street racing crash that killed two young brothers two weeks ago was deported in 2012 after he was caught smuggling 44 packages of marijuana across the U.S. border from Mexico, court records show.
This year, California became the latest state to allow the farming and selling of marijuana for recreational use, opening doors to one of the largest markets in the world and marking a milestone for the cannabis industry.
But with every high comes a low.
Newport Beach officials are asking an Orange County Superior Court judge to block a marijuana business from operating in two homes in violation of city law.
As California heads into its sixth month — and first summer — of legal adult-use cannabis sales, purveyors of high-end smoking gear are trying to tap into the local luxury-level marijuana-smoking crowd with temporary retail spaces offering pricey pipes, trays, storage containers and the like, one set for a three-month run at a mid-city dispensary starting this Saturday, and a second one making a three-day stand downtown the following weekend.
Top federal and state prosecutors in California raised alarms Tuesday over the growing problem of illegal marijuana farms — including many tied to Mexico-based drug cartels — in remote public forests and parks.
They promised a stepped-up effort to shut them down.
“We are going to do everything in our power to get after this problem as vigorously and as strongly as we possibly can,” U.S. Atty. McGregor W. Scott told gathered law enforcement officials and reporters at the federal courthouse in Sacramento on Tuesday.