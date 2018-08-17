B-Real, from left, Kenji Fujishima and Rojo Desantis in front of the soon-to-open Dr. Greenthumb's dispensary in Sylmar. (Dr. Greenthumb's)

Rapper and marijuana entrepreneur Louis Freese, better known as Cypress Hill frontman B-Real, plans to celebrate the grand opening of his flagship dispensary in Sylmar with a day-long bash next Wednesday.

Called Dr. Greenthumb’s – a name music fans will recognize as the title of a 1998 Cypress Hill song – the Foothill Boulevard dispensary will be heavy on strains from B-Real’s Insane brand of cannabis as well his Phuncky Feel Tips product line (glass tips designed to fit the business end of a hand-rolled joint). It will also serve as the home base for the rapper’s online BReal.TV network.

According to today’s announcement, the Wednesday event will be open to the public (though you’ll need to be at least 21 — or 18 with a medical marijuana card) and feature a line-up of BRealTV’s DJs as well as “a slew of surprise guests [making] appearances throughout the day.” A second Dr. Greenthumb’s is expected to open in Cathedral City later this year.