Arc’teryx Winter Film Tour: Los Angeles Stop at El Rey Theatre

Get ready, Los Angeles! The Arc’teryx Winter Film Tour is bringing its unique mix of adrenaline, artistry and storytelling to the iconic El Rey Theatre on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. This special night is not just about winter films; it’s about celebrating bold journeys and inspiring mountain adventures that push boundaries and deepen our love for the outdoors. The evening’s lineup is filled with captivating short films, world premieres, exclusive athlete appearances and so much more, making it a must-attend event for outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers alike.

Event Details:



Location: El Rey Theatre, 5515 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., films begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 (including fees), with all proceeds supporting local community partners

The Winter Film Tour: More Than Just Movies

Conceived deep in the mountains and crafted by a brand that lives for alpine experiences, the Arc’teryx Winter Film Tour brings together stories of adventure from around the world. With stops across North America, Europe and beyond, the tour showcases nine films that celebrate the spirit of exploration, resilience and creativity. From heart-stopping action in the Alps to deeply personal journeys through remote landscapes, each film captures what it means to find inspiration in the mountains.

According to Meg Irvine, Arc’teryx Community Program Manager, “The Winter Film Tour allows us an opportunity to reach guests not just in the mountain towns, but across the largest cities in the world. Working closely with local community partners and bringing our athlete and friends of the brand stories to life on screens across the globe! We hope guests leave feeling inspired by the stories shown and ready for the mountains this winter.”

Why You Won’t Want to Miss It

The Los Angeles stop at El Rey Theatre offers more than just films on a screen. Here’s what attendees can look forward to:

Inspiring Films : Get a first look at new films featuring athletes and outdoor adventurers as they take on unique, challenging, and breathtaking journeys from across the globe.

: Get a first look at new films featuring athletes and outdoor adventurers as they take on unique, challenging, and breathtaking journeys from across the globe. Athlete Appearances and Q&A Sessions : Connect with Arc’teryx athletes who will be in attendance to share insights and answer questions about their experiences on and off the screen.

: Connect with Arc’teryx athletes who will be in attendance to share insights and answer questions about their experiences on and off the screen. Special Feature – Female-Led Films : This year’s tour highlights influential women in the outdoor space, including Sandy Ward’s Slides on the Mountain , Jamie Logan’s JAMIE , and The Pass by Sylvia Forest and Danyelle Magnan. These films bring diverse perspectives and celebrate women pushing the limits in outdoor sports.

: This year’s tour highlights influential women in the outdoor space, including Sandy Ward’s , Jamie Logan’s , and by Sylvia Forest and Danyelle Magnan. These films bring diverse perspectives and celebrate women pushing the limits in outdoor sports. Exclusive Giveaways and Arc’teryx Gear : Attendees will have the chance to win exclusive Arc’teryx gear and other prizes, perfect for the upcoming winter season.

: Attendees will have the chance to win exclusive Arc’teryx gear and other prizes, perfect for the upcoming winter season. Support for Local Community Partners: Arc’teryx is proud to donate 100% of ticket sales to local community partners, allowing attendees to support causes that impact the local outdoor community.

Join Us for an Evening of Inspiration

The Arc’teryx Winter Film Tour is more than a series of short films. It’s a gathering of a community that believes in the power of the outdoors to challenge, transform, and connect us. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of storytelling, adventure, and community impact at Los Angeles’s El Rey Theatre. Whether you’re a seasoned mountain enthusiast or simply curious about the wild beauty of winter landscapes, the Winter Film Tour offers something for everyone.

Arc’teryx athlete Elena Hight, a professional snowboarder, beautifully describes the motivation behind the film tour: “For me being able to challenge and express myself physically and creatively on my snowboard is the greatest gift. My hope is that being able to capture these experiences through film and share them in a unique way with the world inspires others to pursue their passion.”

Get Your Tickets Now!

Tickets for the Arc’teryx Winter Film Tour at El Rey Theatre are available for $20 with fees included, with every dollar going to support local organizations. Join us on November 20th and let these films transport you to the mountains, fueling your passion for the outdoors. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit Arc’teryx Winter Film Tour .

About Arc’teryx

Rooted in the Coast Mountains of Canada, Arc’teryx is known for its dedication to design excellence and passion for the outdoors. Each product is crafted to deliver unrivaled performance and minimalist design that withstands the challenges of mountain adventures. Through its film series, Arc’teryx celebrates stories that honor the spirit of exploration, resilience and a commitment to preserving the natural world for future generations.

Don’t miss this chance to witness incredible journeys, connect with like-minded adventurers, and support your local community – all under one roof at El Rey Theatre!

