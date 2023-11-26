Advertisement

The Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Accessibility Forum 2023

Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Accessibility – Read the Print Edition

Trends and Updates

Modern Employees Seek More LGBT+ Inclusive Employers

The recently published Deloitte Global 2023 LGBT+ Inclusion @ Work Report explores the experiences of more than 5,400 non- Deloitte LGBT+ respondents who work in various sectors across 13 countries through the lens of both sexual orientation and gender identity.

THE DEIA FORUM – PANEL RECAPS

    Breaking Barriers

    When discussing modern initiatives built to increase equity, it’s also very important to understand those who have done work to create this conversation.

    Harnessing the Power of Diversity

    With so much discussion about what diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is, sometimes lost is its practical application in the workplace.

    Accessibility and the Bottom Line

    Almost 35 years after the implementation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, “accessibility” has taken on broad and varied meanings.

    Belonging: The New Secret to Retention in an Evolving Remote Workplace

    More important than ever before for every member of an organization is a sense of belonging – not just being a cog in the machine, but truly feeling valued, heard and recognized for one’s contributions.

DEIA VISIONARIES

Increasingly, corporations are recognizing the importance and need for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) initiatives in the workplace. Listed alphabetically below are some of the area’s most influential and innovative thought leaders who are driving change, holding companies accountable and helping employees feel more valued.