The holidays are rooted in tradition, and for some people, that means a visit to the mile-long loop of Griffith Park’s Holiday Light Festival, an outing for Angelenos since long before their children started walking. Even without kids, it feels good to squeeze yourself into one of the tiny passenger cars that have been running along the tracks since 1948. During the holidays, the railroad is decorated with more than 10,000 lights as you pass over festively illuminated bridges, including a wood and steel box-girder bridge, an 80-foot-long tunnel and an Old West town. If photo opps are your thing, there will be an area with holiday-themed backdrops available for $2. And did we mention it’s $5 a ride? Info: griffithparktrainrides.com