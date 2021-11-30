This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Celebrate National Resolution Planning Day — yes, that’s a thing — with a field trip (and designated driver). Start by eating chicken and waffles at the nearest Roscoe’s (roscoeschickenandwaffles.com), followed by a rectangular pie at Triple Beam Pizza in Highland Park (triplebeampizza.com), chocolates at your most convenient See’s Candies (sees.com), ice cream at Fosselman’s in Alhambra (fosselmans.com) and strawberry whipped cream cake at the Phoenix Bakery in Chinatown (phoenixbakeryinc.com). Then drink a red, green, orange or purple soft drink at Galco’s Pop Stop in Eagle Rock (sodapopstop.com), followed by an 8% IPA at Tony’s Darts Away in Burbank (tonysda.com) and a shot of tequila at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks (casavega.com). Got any resolutions now? You’re welcome.