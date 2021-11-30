This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Maybe you can’t do all your holiday shopping in Beverly Hills, but that shouldn’t stop you from taking a stroll along Rodeo Drive to do some wistful window shopping while admiring the city’s lavish light display. (If you have some extra time, visit the Glowing Reeds Audio and Light Show at the Lily Pond in Beverly Gardens Park.) Info: lovebeverlyhills.com