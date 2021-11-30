This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

During a multimedia concert based on the holiday-themed romantic comedy “Love Actually,” singers and an orchestra bring to life songs from the film’s soundtrack such as “Christmas Is All Around” and “Both Sides Now.” “Love Actually Live” uses beloved scenes from the fan-favorite flick, making it a must-see for anyone who makes a point to watch the film every year during Christmastime. Info: thewallis.org