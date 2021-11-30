Lifestyle

By Julissa JamesStaff Writer 
This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Take a break. You deserve one. And why not a day trip? Tanaka Farms in Irvine is a Southern California destination around this time of year for ambiance and Christmas-tree shopping as well as its beloved and beautiful festival of lights known as Hikari, which roughly translates to “shine” in Japanese. This year, there are more than a million lights illuminating the grounds. Info: tanakafarms.com/hikari

