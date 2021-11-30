This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Haven’t seen live music since early 2020? Here’s some good news: You can catch live performances and sip on holiday-themed cocktails at Eden’s Queer Christmas Concert at the Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. The event features artists including G Flip, Alicia Goku and Kat Cunning. Doors open at 7 p.m. Merchandise from Eden Entertainment Group, an organization focused on furthering inclusivity in the music industry, will be available. All event proceeds will be donated to a nonprofit supporting mental health in the LGBTQIA+ community. Info: hotelcafe.com