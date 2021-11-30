This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.
Haven’t seen live music since early 2020? Here’s some good news: You can catch live performances and sip on holiday-themed cocktails at Eden’s Queer Christmas Concert at the Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. The event features artists including G Flip, Alicia Goku and Kat Cunning. Doors open at 7 p.m. Merchandise from Eden Entertainment Group, an organization focused on furthering inclusivity in the music industry, will be available. All event proceeds will be donated to a nonprofit supporting mental health in the LGBTQIA+ community. Info: hotelcafe.com
Get The Wild newsletter.
The essential weekly guide to enjoying the outdoors in Southern California. Insider tips on the best of our beaches, trails, parks, deserts, forests and mountains.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.