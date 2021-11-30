This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

L.A. Zoo Lights features more glowing animals than ever as it returns for the 2021-22 holiday season. Take the kids or a friend to what’s billed as “the largest illuminated pop-up storybook in the world.” Expect to see a glowing light-filled tunnel, massive glittering snowflakes, a disco ball forest and much more. Info: lazoo.org