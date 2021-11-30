This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Grab the fam and spend some time at South Coast Botanic Garden on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The garden is meshing music, food and drink with an underwater theme to transform into GLOW (Garden Lights & Ocean Waters), a winter-wonder light show featuring a riot of illuminated color throughout the garden to evoke bayous, beaches and a kelp forest. Info: southcoastbotanicgarden.org