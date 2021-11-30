This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

It’s Christmas. You’re exhausted — or maybe you don’t celebrate. Is there anything else to do but find some Chinese food? The original Yang Chow in Chinatown has been around since 1977, and it will be open today with a slew of dishes fit for a celebration such as its famous slippery shrimp, which is served extra crisp and completely covered in a sweet and tangy sauce spiked with garlic. Before the platters of seafood and roast duck, try the sizzling rice soup. The dish gets its name from the sound it makes when the slabs of crispy toasted rice hit the hot soup. You’ll have plenty to eat, leftovers and no dishes in the sink. ’Tis the season! Info: yangchow.com