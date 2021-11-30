This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Christmas is almost here! The 62nd L.A. County Holiday Celebration returns live on Christmas Eve to the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown L.A. (It will also be broadcast on PBS SoCal.) The time-honored free event features cultural holiday traditions practiced across the region with instrumental and choral music and dance performances. The celebrations start at 3 p.m. Info: musiccenter.org