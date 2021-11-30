Lifestyle

Dec. 21: Ice skate in a winter wonderland

Illustration of an ice skate with the Dodgers logo on it.
(Jess Miller / For The Times)
Share
By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
For Subscribers
Share

This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Major League Baseball’s opening day is three months away, but that doesn’t mean you skip Dodger Stadium today. That’s where the newly renovated Centerfield Plaza, the warning track and both bullpens have been transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays. In addition to illuminated, open-air ice skating, stroll through light displays, including light tunnels and the Northern Lights immersive experience, and nibble on a wide variety of seasonally-inspired foods. Info: dodgers.com/holidayfestival

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 1: Take the crew to the theater for a production of a classic holiday play

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 2: Stroll through a holiday garden

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 3: Behold the holiday lights on a classic California cruise along the coast

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 4: Visit a dispensary to celebrate Jay-Z’s birthday

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 5: Attend a Hanukkah celebration

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 6: Order the perfect latkes

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 7: Window shop under lavish light displays

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 8: Strike a pose in an ugly sweater for a holiday photoshoot

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 9: Go on a holiday (city) safari

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 10: Order tamales from a local family business

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 11: Watch a fan-favorite holiday rom-com come to life

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 12: See L.A.'s most-spirited holiday bar pop-up

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 13: Roll through a drive-through light show

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 14: Grab a drink at a holiday-decorated historic hotel

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 15: Cruise through a holiday boat parade

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 16: Walk through more than a million holiday lights

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 17: Get a taste of a centuries-old tradition with this Italian sweet bread

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 18: Sip on holiday-themed cocktails while watching live music

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 19: Experience a holiday movie IRL on SoCal’s Polar Express

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 20: Take a classic L.A. holiday train ride

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 21: Ice skate in a winter wonderland

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 22: Visit one of the quietest places in Los Angeles

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 23: Take the family to a L.A. museum

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 24: Attend a one-of-a-kind musical performance

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 25: Indulge in Chinese food on Christmas

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 26: Take a walk through an interactive light display

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 27: Shop at a Black-owned L.A. business

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 31: Toast the year with a bottle of bubbly

Lifestyle
Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times