This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Major League Baseball’s opening day is three months away, but that doesn’t mean you skip Dodger Stadium today. That’s where the newly renovated Centerfield Plaza, the warning track and both bullpens have been transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays. In addition to illuminated, open-air ice skating, stroll through light displays, including light tunnels and the Northern Lights immersive experience, and nibble on a wide variety of seasonally-inspired foods. Info: dodgers.com/holidayfestival