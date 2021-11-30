Lifestyle

Dec. 1: Take the crew to the theater for a production of a classic holiday play

Illustration of a hat.
(Jess Miller / For The Times)
By Lisa Boone 
This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Kick off the 24 days of Advent with the Old Vic’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” an immersive affair that reopens the Ahmanson Theatre after a nearly two-year shutdown. As reworked by British playwright Jack Thorne and director Matthew Warchus, the Charles Dickens classic offers a handful of surprises including a handbell choir, a dozen classic Christmas carols and a unique atmospheric revelation (that we won’t divulge) as you enter the theater. Info: centertheatregroup.org

Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

