Kick off the 24 days of Advent with the Old Vic’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” an immersive affair that reopens the Ahmanson Theatre after a nearly two-year shutdown. As reworked by British playwright Jack Thorne and director Matthew Warchus, the Charles Dickens classic offers a handful of surprises including a handbell choir, a dozen classic Christmas carols and a unique atmospheric revelation (that we won’t divulge) as you enter the theater. Info: centertheatregroup.org