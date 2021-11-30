This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching is adding a 60-minute holiday lights cruise to its ambitious calendar of holiday-themed activities (such as boat rides with Santa Claus and an annual boat parade of lights) for select Friday and Saturday nights. Cruise along the coast and let the twinkling lights set the mood for a festive holiday season. (No whale required.) Info: danawharf.com