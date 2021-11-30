This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Celebrate the birthday of music mogul and marijuana magnate Jay-Z (born on this day in 1969) — and get yourself in high spirits for the upcoming holidays — by getting to know his cannabis brand Monogram up close and personal. Pop by Calma in West Hollywood for the Monogram shop-in-shop, which features signature strains (including the just-released No.08, the brand’s first light strain). Info: calmawesthollywood.com