Lifestyle

Dec. 4: Visit a dispensary to celebrate Jay-Z’s birthday

Illustration of an ornament.
(Jess Miller / For The Times)
Share
By Adam TschornSenior Features Writer 
For Subscribers
Share

This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Celebrate the birthday of music mogul and marijuana magnate Jay-Z (born on this day in 1969) — and get yourself in high spirits for the upcoming holidays — by getting to know his cannabis brand Monogram up close and personal. Pop by Calma in West Hollywood for the Monogram shop-in-shop, which features signature strains (including the just-released No.08, the brand’s first light strain). Info: calmawesthollywood.com

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 1: Take the crew to the theater for a production of a classic holiday play

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 2: Stroll through a holiday garden

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 3: Behold the holiday lights on a classic California cruise along the coast

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 4: Visit a dispensary to celebrate Jay-Z’s birthday

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 5: Attend a Hanukkah celebration

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 6: Order the perfect latkes

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 7: Window shop under lavish light displays

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 8: Strike a pose in an ugly sweater for a holiday photoshoot

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 9: Go on a holiday (city) safari

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 10: Order tamales from a local family business

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 11: Watch a fan-favorite holiday rom-com come to life

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 12: See L.A.'s most-spirited holiday bar pop-up

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 13: Roll through a drive-through light show

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 14: Grab a drink at a holiday-decorated historic hotel

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 15: Cruise through a holiday boat parade

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 16: Walk through more than a million holiday lights

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 17: Get a taste of a centuries-old tradition with this Italian sweet bread

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 18: Sip on holiday-themed cocktails while watching live music

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 19: Experience a holiday movie IRL on SoCal’s Polar Express

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 20: Take a classic L.A. holiday train ride

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 21: Ice skate in a winter wonderland

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 22: Visit one of the quietest places in Los Angeles

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 23: Take the family to a L.A. museum

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 24: Attend a one-of-a-kind musical performance

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 25: Indulge in Chinese food on Christmas

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 26: Take a walk through an interactive light display

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 27: Shop at a Black-owned L.A. business

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 28: Take a ride to the top of a snow-capped mountaintop

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 29: Take your besties to explore a holiday ranch

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 30: Plan your resolutions on a mini food-and-drink field trip

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 31: Toast the year with a bottle of bubbly

Lifestyle
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn writes about a range of style-centric pop-culture topics for the Los Angeles Times. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism makes him well-qualified to look at something and ask: “Why?”

More From the Los Angeles Times