This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Walk off all of those Christmas calories at Enchanted, a mile-long route through 10 light installations throughout Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge. The annual nighttime event features interactive activities including the color-changing-by-touch columns in the Sycamores as well as the 4,000 twinkling lights that create a lawn of tulips on the Promenade. New to the Rose Garden is a town of stained-glass homes built by Brooklyn sculptor Tom Fruin. Drop in for light fare at the Kitchen at Descanso or stop by one of the booths in the gardens for hot chocolate, apple cider and churros. You can always walk the route more than once. Info: descansogardens.org