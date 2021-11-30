This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

How about a night out in downtown L.A.? For one month of the year, one of L.A.’s most spirited holiday bars pops up there. At Blitzen’s, Here and Now’s onslaught of good cheer and festive cocktails, the party offers a menu of boozy eggnog, spiked hot cocoa, variations on the hot toddy and other cold-weather concoctions. There will be food and entertainment including burlesque, DJ sets, carolers and Santa photos with your dog. Info: hereandnowdtla.com