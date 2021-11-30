This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.
Head to K&L Wines or the Wine Shop to buy bottles of bubbly. Both have excellent selections with varietals from all over the world. If you need a recommendation or two, just ask. Take your wine home and chill (both you and the wine). Because this is a celebration, you’re not going to simply remove the cork when it’s time. Saber it (open the bottle with a sword, in French sabrage). You don’t need a sword. A blunt butter knife will do. A handy guide is on latimes.com. Have a wonderful 2022! Info: klwines.com, winehouse.com
