This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Start thinking now about where you might be ordering your tamales, because the competitive market for large batches of them is already heating up. In time for Dec. 12, the feast day for the Virgin of Guadalupe, consider Tamales Elena y Antojitos in Bell Gardens and its food truck in Watts. (It’s my choice spot this year.) At both locations, L.A. eaters can place orders until Christmas Eve. Then it’s on a first-come, first-served basis. Don’t forget the warm corn-and-chocolate drink champurrado!

Info: ordertamaleselenayantojitos.com