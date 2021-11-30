Share
This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.
Before this year’s Hanukkah festivities end, visit Nate ’n Al’s deli in Beverly Hills for an order of potato latkes. Many delis make them but these are the closest you’ll find to a Jewish grandmother’s. Beautifully misshapen with rugged edges, the latkes are tender in the middle and impossibly crisp on the outside. Info: natenals.com
