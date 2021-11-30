This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

If you’re looking for perspective after a strange, extreme year, why not glide from the baking desert floor to a snowy mountaintop in 10 minutes? If that sounds good, take off to Palm Springs. You begin at Valley Station (elevation: 2,643 feet), ride 2.5 miles to Mountain Station (elevation 8,516 feet), and then make your return. Info: pstramway.com