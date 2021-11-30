Share
This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.
If you’re looking for perspective after a strange, extreme year, why not glide from the baking desert floor to a snowy mountaintop in 10 minutes? If that sounds good, take off to Palm Springs. You begin at Valley Station (elevation: 2,643 feet), ride 2.5 miles to Mountain Station (elevation 8,516 feet), and then make your return. Info: pstramway.com
