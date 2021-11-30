This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

It’s Hanukkah! Starting at 2 p.m. celebrate the holiday’s penultimate day at the Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood with music, art making, a sunset candle lighting and storytelling about the eight-day Festival of Lights. Bonus for diehard Trekkers: Visit the “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” exhibition. Info: skirball.org