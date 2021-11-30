This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Book your family on the hourlong “Polar Express” train ride at the Southern California Railway Museum in Perris, about 20 miles north of Temecula. Get ready for hot chocolate, shortbread, caroling, dancing chefs, an appearance by Santa and a reading from the original “Polar Express,” a 1985 children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg (which inspired the 2004 film starring Tom Hanks). Info: socalthepolarexpressride.com