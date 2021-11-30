This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Paddle, sail, walk, bike, drive or otherwise propel yourself to Newport Harbor to check out the 113th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, which features as many as 100 watercraft ranging from canoes to outsized super yachts bedazzled with enough festive lights to put the Las Vegas Strip to shame. Today marks the first of four nightly parades, which begin and end at the eastern end of Lido Island. Info: christmasboatparade.com