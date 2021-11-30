This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Since today is the second day of Kwanzaa (it runs through Jan. 1), why not acknowledge the holiday’s Southern California roots (it was created by a professor at Cal State University Long Beach a year after 1965’s Watts rebellion as a way to honor African heritage and unite the Black community) by visiting some of the fashion design, jewelry, beauty, home goods and accessories businesses highlighted in The Times’ resource guide to local Black-owned businesses? Info: latimes.com

