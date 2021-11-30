This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

You’ve probably seen them before, stacked high in colorful ribbon-wrapped cake boxes and sold at delis and grocery stores as the holidays draw near, but to taste panettone, especially a fresh, locally baked variety, is to transcend to another level of holiday happiness. The centuries-old Italian sweet bread pulls apart like a pillowy brioche, yolk-yellow in hue and often studded with nuts or dried fruit, sometimes chocolate or pistachio cream. There’s nothing that a panettone won’t fix this time of year. It makes for a luxurious breakfast or dessert near the tree. Get your hands on some at Eataly in Century City. Also, République co-owner Margarita Manzke, a James Beard Award-winning pastry chef, makes a stellar version dusted with powdered sugar and wrapped up with a bow on La Brea Avenue. Info: eataly.com; republiquela.com, preorder at info@republiquela.com.