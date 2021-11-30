This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

The Christmas season doesn’t need to end at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 25. The Holiday Road in Calabasas runs through Dec. 31 and is perfect for anyone hoping to soak up some last-minute Yuletide vibes. Hosted on the King Gillette Ranch, visitors are invited to explore an immersive walking trail, filled with thousands of lights, enormous Christmas displays and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Info: holidayroadusa.com