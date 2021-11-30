This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Throw on your best ugly holiday sweater and schedule a star-shots session at Tom’s One Hour Photo, the Koreatown photo institution known for its throwback vibe. Owner and photographer Tom Tuong prints photos on the spot (along with sharing digital files), which could double for a much cooler version of a Christmas card. Info: (213) 389-2677, instagram.com/tomsonehourphotolab