Share
This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.
This is Be a Lover of Silence Day, so why not visit one of the quietest places in Los Angeles — the Central Library — and check out some of the holiday-themed books in the Children’s Literature Department? Info: lapl.org
Get The Wild newsletter.
The essential weekly guide to enjoying the outdoors in Southern California. Insider tips on the best of our beaches, trails, parks, deserts, forests and mountains.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.