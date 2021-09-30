Week of Meals: Weeknight dinner recipes with all the planning done for you

Our weeknight dinner series brings you five easy-to-prepare recipes from one shopping trip that costs less than $100. Each meal makes four servings and comes together — start to finish — in less than 60 minutes. Each installment comes with a grocery list and the prep work to do on the day of shopping to set yourself up for effortless cooking the rest of the week.

Recipe developer and writer Thea Baumann’s recipes Thea Baumann’s recipes maximize Italian flavors in the shortest amount of time possible and with the least amount of work, relying on consistent seasoning, healthy doses of lemon juice to perk up everything, and plenty of olive oil to maximize crunchy, rich and bold flavors.

Recipe developer and writer Paola Briseño-González’s recipes Paola Briseño-González brings us recipes inspired by her favorite market, Super King. Filled with cross-cultural flavor mashups, her recipes lean on tart, creamy sauces and fresh herbs to add vibrancy to her simple weeknight cooking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chef and food writer Jenny Dorsey’s recipes Here’s how Jenny Dorsey plans her weekday recipes, some of which utilize an electric pressure cooker to prepare offal — even on a busy workday — while others show how she gets two completely different meals from just one chicken.

Food stylist and photographer Danielle Campbell’s recipes Here’s how Danielle Campbell plans out her weekday recipes and uses the ingredients, including lots of Middle Eastern spices and sauces, that inspire her mostly meat-centric meals and add a ton of flavor to the plate.

Recipe developer and author Dawn Perry’s recipes Here’s how Dawn Perry plans out her weekday meals and the ingredients that inspire her dishes, which must come together quickly and easily while also feeding her two small children.

Advertisement

Food blogger and author Jonathan Melendez’s recipes Here’s how Jonathan Melendez plans out his weekday meals and what ingredients inspire his food, full of creative spins and mash-ups of classic dishes.