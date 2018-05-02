Still think the Trump tax cuts will go to workers? Look at how Apple is spending its foreign profits

While analysts caution that it’s still too early to tell how the GOP tax cuts will affect U.S. businesses, it’s clear who the early beneficiaries are: shareholders.

Payments to shareholders, either directly as dividends or indirectly as stock buybacks, are hitting record levels, with Goldman Sachs projecting $1.2 trillion in dividends and buybacks by Fortune 500 companies in 2018. The rise is fueled by companies such as Apple, which announced Tuesday that it would devote an additional $100 billion to buybacks and boost dividends 16%.

The source of the money is likely to be Apple’s cache of overseas profits, which it (like many U.S. multinationals) has been stashing in foreign subsidiaries to avoid being hit with high U.S. tax rates if the profits were repatriated. That behavior was both rational and lamentable, because it discouraged U.S. companies from using the money their products and services earned around the world to hire more people, start new product lines and increase wages here.