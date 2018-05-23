The ruling is in: Trump can't block his critics on Twitter

NFL players kneel (John G Mabanglo / EPA/Shutterstock)

I don’t watch football. I think it’s dumb, violent and boring. But the protest policy cooked up by the NFL owners to stop players from taking a knee before the game makes me want to start watching football just so I can stop in protest.

The policy says that players who are on the field must stand during the pregame national anthem (they can do whatever they like if they’re in the locker room). If they violate this rule, they can be fined. The old policy only suggested they stand for the anthem but required players to be on the sidelines.

The owners have a legal right to tell their employees how to conduct themselves on the job. But this self-interested policy seems clearly about one thing only: protecting their profits. After 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling before games to protest the treatment of African Americans in the United States, the ensuing controversy blew up and viewership dropped. Was the ratings slump related to the player protests, or was it just the product of an ongoing trend? Who knows?