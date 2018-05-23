The ruling is in: Trump can't block his critics on Twitter

May. 23, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
A New York federal judge — or, as President Trump may be tempted to call her, a “so-called judge” — ruled Wednesday that Trump is violating the constitutional rights of people he blocks on Twitter for criticizing him.
U.S. District Court Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald took a different view of the 1st Amendment issue than the Los Angeles Times editorial board, which expressed skepticism last year that the Tweeter-in-Chief’s stream of pronouncements (done under the moniker @realDonaldTrump) was a public forum.
“Twitter is a private company, not a public utility,” we argued. “It should have a 1st Amendment right to set its own rules.”
May. 23, 2018, 11:59 a.m.
I don’t watch football. I think it’s dumb, violent and boring. But the protest policy cooked up by the NFL owners to stop players from taking a knee before the game makes me want to start watching football just so I can stop in protest.
The policy says that players who are on the field must stand during the pregame national anthem (they can do whatever they like if they’re in the locker room). If they violate this rule, they can be fined. The old policy only suggested they stand for the anthem but required players to be on the sidelines.
The owners have a legal right to tell their employees how to conduct themselves on the job. But this self-interested policy seems clearly about one thing only: protecting their profits. After 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling before games to protest the treatment of African Americans in the United States, the ensuing controversy blew up and viewership dropped. Was the ratings slump related to the player protests, or was it just the product of an ongoing trend? Who knows?
May. 23, 2018, 9:28 a.m.
The GOP infighting that blocked passage of the farm bill may eventually claim another victim: “Dreamer” immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.
This is a little byzantine, so bear with me while I spool it out. Prodded by such Central Valley lawmakers as Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) and David Valadao (R-Hanford), a small group of House Republicans filed a petition in mid-May to force a vote on four competing proposals to settle the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The four were the DREAM Act, a Democratic proposal with half a dozen Republican supporters; the Securing America’s Future Act, the bill by Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) favored by conservative Republicans; the USA Act, a measure backed by Republican and Democratic centrists; and whatever immigration-related measure House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) wanted to bring to the floor.
The move was boldly defiant of the House Republican leadership, given that its authors were making common cause with House Democrats in a bid to seize control of the immigration agenda. But the chess-move response by the far-right House Freedom Caucus was to refuse to vote for the farm bill unless and until the House voted on the Goodlatte bill — and just the Goodlatte bill.
May. 22, 2018, 4:58 p.m.
The Associated Press has unleashed a bombshell investigation into Trump fund-raiser Elliott Broidy. If you haven’t read the piece yet, feel free to jump over and take a gander. I’ll wait.
Back? Good.
The piece is a monster, with loads of sordid details about a key Trump ally’s nefarious foreign dealings. There are, of course, Russia ties. I’ll leave it to more seasoned watchers of Robert S. Mueller III to explain the intricacies and larger implications of the piece and how it all plays into the special counsel’s investigation.
May. 22, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
The mass killing at Santa Fe High School in Texas grabbed the nation by the throat for a few hours last week, but in truth few people are paying much attention anymore, which is yet more evidence of how routinized these violent acts have become.
But even more routinized are the other daily incidents of gun violence that plague the nation in a steady rhythm. On Monday, for instance, guns were fired in at least 54 incidents across the U.S., with 12 people killed and 29 wounded, according to statistics compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.
That’s just one day.
May. 21, 2018, 2:32 p.m.
POMPEO TO IRAN: DROP DEAD!
That wouldn’t be a completely accurate headline for a report about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech Monday about U.S. policy toward Iran, but it’s not much of an exaggeration.
In an address at the Heritage Foundation, Pompeo followed up on President Trump’s repudiation of the international agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear program — an agreement Iran has complied with — by demanding that the Islamic Republic agree to a new deal that would prevent it from enriching any uranium for any purpose.
May. 21, 2018, 9:29 a.m.
The first fruits of the Trump administration’s get-tough-on-China policies were harvested this weekend, and the results were promising for U.S. farmers and energy companies. For everyone else, not so much.
The president has fixated on reducing China’s $335-billion annual trade surplus with the U.S. That’s a function of many factors, only some of which are problematic. Nevertheless, China — recognizing whom they’re dealing with — has agreed to increase its purchases of U.S. agricultural products and natural gas, Reuters reported, albeit without committing to a specific dollar amount.
The administration promptly suspended its plan to levy tariffs on $150 billion worth of Chinese products — or it didn’t, depending on whether you believe Treasury Secretary Steven T. “Yes We Did” Mnuchin or U.S. Trade Representative Robert “No We Didn’t” Lighthizer.
May. 21, 2018, 7:09 a.m.
On Monday it will be learned whether the Justice Department has found a way to defuse President Trump’s outrageous demand for an investigation into his latest conspiracy theory about the Russia investigation.
On Sunday the president made good on his threats to get involved in the department’s investigations when he tweeted:
May. 18, 2018, 5:02 p.m.
We have learned so many fun and interesting facts about President Donald Trump over the past year and half.
Most are things that I feel I can safely say no one really wanted to know, such as the extent of his Diet Coke dependence, the size of the button on his desk that could end life on Earth and the fact that our “very stable genius” president doesn’t actually read things.
On Friday, we learned something new. Trump does not feel loyalty to the Republican candidates who supported his own run for the presidency.
May. 18, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
How Nixonian of him.
The Washington Post, in a nice twist of irony, reports that President Trump has been strong-arming the postmaster general to double the rate it charges Amazon — along with a handful of other companies — for all those deliveries. The reason? Amazon is the fiefdom of mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos, who has drawn the ire of our thin-skinned president by owning the Washington Post, which has been covering Trump with admirable depth and breadth.
So the president of the United States is apparently trying to use his office to punish someone he perceives as a political enemy.