If Trump wants to force the poor to work for their Medicaid, he'll need Congress to change the law

Jun. 29, 2018, 2:16 p.m.
Call it situational principles about the separation of powers.
Republicans complained bitterly about the Obama administration effectively rewriting federal laws through regulation and enforcement decisions — and they were occasionally right about that (see, e.g., the decision to flat-out ignore the statutory deadlines for the requirement that larger employers offer health insurance to their full-time workers). But they have cheered on the Trump administration’s efforts to do the same in multiple arenas (see, e.g., just about everything the Environmental Protection Agency has been doing).
That’s left the courts to rein in the administration, and a federal judge in Washington did so in the nick of time Friday. Vox reported that U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg blocked an administration-approved plan by the state of Kentucky to require Medicaid recipients to work or participate in training programs in order to remain insured.
Jun. 29, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
One of the defining aspects of the Trump administration — beyond chaos and confusion, insults and petulance — is the relentless attacks on foreigners and immigrants. The administration has capped refugee resettlement for this year at 45,000, one of the lowest levels since 1980, and has endorsed legislation that would cut legal immigration to 40% of current levels while ending the decades-old policy of focusing immigration on family reunification.
He also has tried to end protected status for 690,000 “Dreamers” — people who have lived here without permission since arriving in the country as children — and lifted protections for 310,000 people stranded in the U.S. by disasters and turmoil in their home countries.
Jun. 29, 2018, 5:43 a.m.
An attack on a newspaper is the same as an attack on the Constitution, on the nation’s earliest face of the 1st Amendment.
Thursday’s murders at the local newspaper in Annapolis, Md., were allegedly committed by a man who police say staged “a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette.”
The targeted killing of journalists is something we think of as happening elsewhere — in Mexico, where journalists are gunned down by drug lords and their cronies; in Russia, where journalist critics of Vladimir Putin turn up dead; in Syria and Afghanistan; in France, where Islamic State supporters massacred Charlie Hebdo magazine journalists.
Jun. 29, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
Gov. Jerry Brown used some strong words Thursday in a rare signing message for a bill temporarily banning local governments from taxing soda and single-use plastic in exchange for the soda industry withdrawing a ballot initiative that would have made it harder to raise taxes.
“An abomination,” Brown called the initiative.
The ballot measure, which was funded primarily by soda companies such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi, would have raised the threshold for approving a local tax measure to a two-thirds vote. Currently, some taxes can be approved with a simple majority of local votes cast. What Brown found particularly objectionable was the language that would have expanded the definition of a state tax subject to a two-third vote of the Legislature to cover some types of fees that state agencies currently have the authority to impose.
Jun. 28, 2018, 6:22 p.m.
If newspapers are the first draft of history, Twitter represents the notes that should have been crumpled up and thrown away.
The shocking news about the shootings Thursday at the Annapolis, Md., offices of Capital Gazette Communications, which publishes the Capital and the Maryland Gazette, prompted a considerable amount of finger-pointing and blame-assigning even before police announced a death toll, let alone identifying the shooter or his motive.
Some outlets are just now reporting a name, adding that it appeared to be a guy who’d lost a defamation lawsuit against the Capital. If so, that would contradict the operating assumptions fueling the flow of angry hot takes for the first few hours after the shooting — for example, that it was motivated by President Trump’s incessant attacks on the news media or by Rep. Maxine Waters’ call to confront Trump’s top appointees wherever they might be found (no, that one doesn’t make any sense to me either).
Jun. 28, 2018, 10:11 a.m.
Donald Trump is going to get a second Supreme Court pick, and there’s nothing Democrats can do to stop him.
There are, however, two people who can. And they may be willing to put a leash on the president and his worst excesses: Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
When it comes to confirming a Supreme Court justice, Republicans hold all the cards. They control the House and also enjoy a 51-49 majority in the Senate. But Collins and Murkowski could flip that advantage if they choose. And they have shown a willingness to flex that muscle.
Jun. 28, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
It’s up to Gov. Jerry Brown to decide whether to sign a bill placing a measure on the November ballot to end the archaic practice of changing clocks twice a year. The California Legislature has already given the proposal its blessing, and the governor should too.
This measure would not necessarily end California’s observance of daylight saving time. If approved by the voters, it would repeal a 69-year-old ballot measure (the Daylight Saving Time Act) that forced the semi-annual clock adjustments and leave Californians on Pacific Standard Time (which is what we currently observe from November to March). The Legislature could later decide, by a supermajority vote, to switch California permanently to Pacific Daylight Time, which we are observing right now.
Endless daylight saving time is the intent of the Legislature, though it would require federal approval.
Jun. 27, 2018, 3:59 p.m.
There must be a lot of soul-searching going on among Democratic Party leaders today about what to make of the surprise upset of veteran Rep. Joe Crowley (D-New York) by newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Latina socialist Democrat in Tuesday’s primary.
Good. It’s time they had an honest self-appraisal when it comes to their support of issues people care about and that make the young candidates, particularly women and ethnic minorities, eager to participate. Couldn’t the party establishment see that this majority-minority district might go for a charismatic candidate over a middle-aged white guy incumbent? Now they look foolish and deserve a bit of mockery. Well, maybe not all of it.
(I’m betting not being nice enough to Trump was not a factor in the outcome of this Democratic Party primary. Or any of them. Ever.)
Jun. 27, 2018, 1:01 p.m.
Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy’s retirement will have President Trump and Senate Republicans racing to name and confirm a replacement before the November elections, when there’s an outside chance that Republicans will lose control of the Senate. (It’s an outside chance because far more Democrats are up for reelection than Republicans.)
On first blush, you might think the clock is on the Democrats’ side. After all, there aren’t many legislative days left before the elections, even with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) keeping the chamber in session through the traditional August recess. And it typically takes months for the White House to vet judges and select a nominee.
It’s the safest of safe bets that Trump will have a nominee in short order, however. The president updated his published “Supreme Court Shortlist” in November, which included many names suggested by conservative legal scholars. And remember, it took Trump less than two weeks after his inauguration to pick Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia; the vacancy had been kept open by McConnell and his fellow Republicans, who refused even to hold a hearing on President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland.
Jun. 27, 2018, 12:02 p.m.
Editor's note: This article was originally published April 10, 2017. We are resurfacing it from the archives with a new headline in the wake of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s decision to retire from the Supreme Court.