Just a friendly reminder about all those pesky Trump/Kushner conflicts of interest

Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper is back. Only this time, he wants to break the state into three pieces, instead of six. (cal3.com)

Not only will the balance of power in Congress depend on how Californians vote in the November election, so will the fate of their own state. Among the other weighty issues expected to be on the state ballot, voters will be asked whether to break California into three separate states.

The so-called Cal3 proposition, thought up and funded by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper, officially qualified for the November ballot late Tuesday. While this proposal is not quite as revolutionary as the as-yet-unsuccessful Calexit proposals that a few diehards keep trying to put on the state ballot, it’s still pretty out there and, if it passes, will cause more than a little upheaval.

Angelenos who lived through the 2002 attempts by community activists in the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood to break off from the city of Los Angeles may remember that it turned out that breaking up an established government is a lot more difficult than it sounds. Just contemplating the reallocation of California’s many shared assets — schools, roads, aqueducts, prisons, etc. — is enough to make one’s head explode.