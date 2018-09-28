Ford was the alleged victim, but Kavanaugh played that role

That would be Brett Kavanaugh, who delivered what may be the angriest, most emotional opening statement ever by a witness before the Senate Judiciary Committee. His intensity was understandable, considering the serious and occasionally salacious accusations leveled against him after the committee completed a lengthy round of hearings on his nomination. But Kavanaugh didn’t just defend himself. He said his accusers were engaged in a “calculated and orchestrated political hit” as “revenge” for President Trump’s victory.

In particular, he was angry that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), whom he — along with most of the committee’s Republican members — accused of sitting on Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation against him for a month in order to waylay his nomination. He also was furious at the committee for not rushing to let him testify as soon as Ford went public with her allegation that a youthful Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her, saying the delay gave others time to come forward with false accusations. And he was livid at other Senate Democrats for their more hyperbolic criticisms of his nomination.