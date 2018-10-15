Your tax dollars at work: The U.S. vows to keep stopping Canadian pot-smokers from crossing the border

This is the right way to shoot a leopard in Africa. (African Travel Inc.)

The multiple photos of the wild animals in Africa that were slaughtered by one of Idaho’s top wildlife officials are almost too horrific to believe. Did Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer kill them legally in Namibia? Yes, apparently. (Disgusting.) Of course, hunters do this all the time in African countries that are willing to sell them licenses to kill in exchange for huge sums of money.

So, what Fischer got — and we got, because he proudly emailed them around — were photos of him grinning over the bodies of numerous animals, including a family of four baboons. He knelt, triumphantly, behind the baboons, their dead bodies clustered together. The smallest one was in front, with its head thrown back, blood on its chest.

Mommy, Daddy, Big Sis, and baby all shot dead by Idaho Game Commisioner Blake Fischer while trophy hunting in Africa. Should someone without any respect for life be on the public payroll? RT then email him demanding he resign. blake.fischer@idfg.idaho.gov Ban #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/xsGnnddygq — Daniel Schneider (@BiologistDan) October 13, 2018

There’s only one word for this: depraved. It doesn’t matter if it was legal. It doesn’t matter if he thinks he can justify it — as hunters have told me — as some primal urge to shoot things that move really fast, as some sport challenge. In the end, this guy did nothing less than massacre more than a dozen animals to amuse himself (and, apparently, his wife). Like I said, that’s depraved.