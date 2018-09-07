Elon Musk smoking pot? Meh. L.A. should be more worried about his ludicrous tunnel plan

A New York Times op-ed allegedly written by a senior Trump administration official has set the internet ablaze. Its headline: " I am part of the resistance inside the Trump administration ." Its premise: A group of Trump appointees is working from the inside to stop the president from fulfilling the parts of his agenda they disagree with.

The piece suggests America is currently under a "two-track presidency." If President Trump wants to do something the people in his administration think is good, they go along with it. If he wants to do something they think is bad, they find ways around it. This is in keeping with what the Bob Woodward book excerpt revealed: Senior officials are taking things off Trump's desk to keep him from seeing them.