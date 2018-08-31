Experts are nervous about the 2020 census and cybersecurity. You should be, too

Aug. 31, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
- Opinion
In less than two years — on April 1, 2020 — the federal government will for the first time rely on the internet to conduct the decennial census used to apportion seats in the House of Representatives, set legislative and congressional district boundary lines, and determine how much federal funding goes where.
But it looks like the Census Bureau has a long way to go to be ready on time. A Government Accountability Office report released Thursday said that “as of June 2018, the Bureau had identified nearly 3,100 security weaknesses that will need to be addressed in the coming months.” But it has fallen behind on its testing schedule and has failed to fill 33 of 58 positions overseeing the contractor hired to manage the technology, which “adds risk that the office may not be able to provide adequate oversight of contractor cost, schedule, and performance.”
Aug. 31, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
- Opinion
- Election 2018
Can’t we just eat in peace?
Apparently not, thanks to a tweet by California Democratic Party Chairman Eric C. Bauman calling on Democrats to boycott Southern California’s own In-N-Out Burger because the company dropped a wad of cash on the state Republican Party.
That seems nakedly political on its face. But before you swear off the In-N-Out drive-through, here’s some food for thought: The fast food chain is hardly the only big business to donate to the California Republican Party. So have other companies that you may have heard of: Facebook, Microsoft and the parent company of Disneyland. Oh, and Verizon, Target and Southern California Edison, which supplies electricity to much of the greater Los Angeles area. And that’s just a small sample.
Aug. 29, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
- Opinion
- Election 2018
Beto O'Rourke didn't need anyone's help to look cool.
He's the young Democrat challenging incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this fall. Yes, the same Cruz who is so legendarily unlikable that former Vice President Joe Biden once joked that he told President Obama to nominate him to the Supreme Court — because then "you'll have eight vacancies."
Voters aren't huge fans either. In polls measuring both job approval (how well voters think he's doing at his job) and favorability (how much they like him in general), the majority of respondents fell into the "yeah, that guy’s terrible" camp.
Aug. 29, 2018, 2:40 p.m.
- Opinion
- Rich Guys
Elon Musk has had a tough year.
By his own admission, he's spending 120 hours a week at the office. He says his physical health and personal relationships have suffered.
And yet, he has found time to tweet.
Aug. 29, 2018, 12:53 p.m.
- Opinion
- Election 2018
Idiomatic English is stuffed to the gills with animal imagery (see what I did there?), including several frequently uttered allusions to monkeys.
Inconsiderate passengers monkey with your car radio. A broken bone can throw a monkey wrench into your vacation plans. Finding mistakes in my blog posts can be more fun than a barrel of monkeys.
But as far as I can tell, governors have never been said to monkey up a state’s economy.
Aug. 28, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
At a lovefest with his evangelical supporters on Monday night at the White House, President Trump boasted about having gotten “rid of” a provision in tax law that prevents churches from endorsing political candidates.
“They really have silenced you,” Trump told the evangelical ministers, according to a recording quoted by the New York Times. “But now you’re not silenced anymore.”
Not for the first time, Trump had his facts wrong.
Aug. 28, 2018, 11:29 a.m.
- Opinion
Doesn’t the U.S. Department of Justice have better things to do than threaten cities trying to save people from overdosing on opioids?
California is among a handful of states and cities exploring whether to open safe drug injection sites, clean clinic-like facilities where addicts can use their illicitly obtained drugs under medical supervision so they don’t accidentally give themselves a lethal dose like some 64,000 Americans did in 2016, the most recent year with good data.
This week, the California Legislature gave final approval to a bill to let San Francisco open a safe injection facility — which is fortunate, given that city officials had decided to go ahead with one with or without state approval.
But Deputy U.S. Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein warned in an op-ed in the New York Times on Monday that the feds won’t condone this violation of federal law.
Aug. 28, 2018, 11:16 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- We're All Doomed
President Trump weighed in again Tuesday on the alleged social media conspiracy against conservatives, this time singling out Alphabet subsidiary Google. You and I might think that news and views from the right (or any ideological vantage point) are surpassingly easy to find online. But Trump argues that Google is doing its part to change that:
Trump evidently based his tweets on reporting by PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard, who compared the results of a Google News search for Trump against a “media bias” chart developed by right-of-center investigative journalist (and vaccine skeptic) Sharyl Attkisson. Even if you don’t accept the findings of the chart, you have to concede one of Bolyard’s points: that Google’s results heavily favor popular mass-market media outlets.
But here’s the thing. If you compare the search results for “President Trump” on Google against the results from any other search engine — Bing, say, or DuckDuckGo — you’ll get very similar links. So, too, if you search Google for any other topic. Big outlets dominate. (One of which, by the way, is Fox News, which is the most effective pro-Trump outlet on the planet.)
Aug. 27, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
- Opinion
Let’s stipulate, as the lawyers say, that an Italian archbishop had an ideological ax to grind when he claimed that Pope Francis lifted the restrictions his predecessor had placed on a cardinal accused of sexual misconduct. Go ahead and assume for the sake of argument that Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano — a former Vatican ambassador in Washington, D.C., — was disgruntled and out for revenge.
That doesn’t mean the pope can continue to refuse to comment on it.
Vigano accused Francis of reversing a decision by Pope Benedict XVI to impose limitations on the activities of then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington, D.C., who according to news reports had a a 50-year history of sexual relations with male seminarians and young priests. (After a church investigation found credible an accusation that McCarrick also had abused a minor, Francis accepted his resignation from the College of Cardinals.)
Aug. 24, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- The Witch Hunt
It’s not news that President Trump is disappointed in Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions. He long has been grumbling over the attorney general’s decision to recuse himself from matters related to the 2016 presidential campaign, a decision that eventually led to the appointment of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to investigate Russia’s election interference and possible coordination with the Trump campaign. (Or, as Trump calls it, the “rigged witch hunt.” )
But Trump’s complaints about Sessions have always extended beyond the Russia recusal. He also has seethed over the fact that the Justice Department isn’t pursuing the president’s political opponents. In November he tweeted: "Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary and the Dems.”
This week Trump sharpened that critique in an interview aired by Fox News in which he complained that “I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department” — a department, he insisted, with a pro-Democratic tilt.