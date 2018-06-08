Got a pre-existing condition? The Trump admin wants insurers to deny you coverage

It’s hard to imagine a more horrific, or depraved, crime than the 2013 torture and murder of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, for which the child’s mother’s boyfriend was sentenced to death Thursday morning. Gabriel was beaten so badly his skull was fractured, ribs were broken and teeth were knocked out. He was burned, and his tormenter repeatedly fired a BB gun into his groin because, the prosecutor said at trial, the mother’s boyfriend thought the child was gay.

It's easy to understand the emotions that lead folks to say the death penalty might be too good for the convicted killer, Isauro Aguirre, 37 (the boy’s mother, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, who had diminished mental capacity, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life without parole). But as much as such crimes dim our souls, they are also tests of principle. Aguirre should not have been sentenced to death because, as the Times editorial board has often argued, no one should be sentenced to death.