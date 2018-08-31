Great. Now even our burgers are political statements

President Trump lashed out Tuesday against Google, whose icon is shown here on a mobile phone, for its treatment of conservative news sites. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

President Trump weighed in again Tuesday on the alleged social media conspiracy against conservatives, this time singling out Alphabet subsidiary Google. You and I might think that news and views from the right (or any ideological vantage point) are surpassingly easy to find online. But Trump argues that Google is doing its part to change that:

....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

Trump evidently based his tweets on reporting by PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard, who compared the results of a Google News search for Trump against a “media bias” chart developed by right-of-center investigative journalist (and vaccine skeptic) Sharyl Attkisson. Even if you don’t accept the findings of the chart, you have to concede one of Bolyard’s points: that Google’s results heavily favor popular mass-market media outlets.

But here’s the thing. If you compare the search results for “President Trump” on Google against the results from any other search engine — Bing, say, or DuckDuckGo — you’ll get very similar links. So, too, if you search Google for any other topic. Big outlets dominate. (One of which, by the way, is Fox News, which is the most effective pro-Trump outlet on the planet.)