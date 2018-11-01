Gun suicides far outpace gun homicides. Here's why that statistic matters

Nov. 1, 2018, 2:05 p.m.
- Opinion
- Guns and Ammo
About two-thirds of gun deaths in the U.S. each year are suicides, traumatic and desperate acts that often lie at the nexus of mental illness and ready access to a firearm. Yet a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine finds that only 13% of people know that gun suicides far outpace homicides, a likely function of regular news coverage of violent crimes and a tendency to not cover suicides.
Why does that matter?
As the study’s authors point out, people who buy firearms for self-protection from criminal attacks or home invasions — even though firearms offer more reassurance than actual protection — may not be aware of the other related risks.
Nov. 1, 2018, 12:28 p.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
Trying to amp up the spooky Halloween vibe he’s projected onto the midterm elections, President Trump went to Twitter on Wednesday to introduce a new boogeyman: Luis Bracamontes, a convicted cop-killer now on California’s death row.
The tweet — still pinned to the top of Trump’s Twitter feed — has drawn criticism galore from the media and Democrats. But I’m not going to pick apart what it says; instead, I’m struck by how many people are outraged that Trump should be saying (err, tweeting) such things himself.
Here is a comprehensive comparison between Trump’s ad and the infamous Willie Horton ad that supported then-Vice President George H.W. Bush’s campaign against Michael Dukakis in 1988, which Bush’s campaign manager arranged but then denied any involvement in:
Nov. 1, 2018, 11:46 a.m.
Last week,
Oct. 31, 2018, 2:26 p.m.
- Opinion
- The Golden State
Well, here’s something for you from the nightmare factory, courtesy of the Instagram account of L.A. motorist Lisa Shields.
An obvious prank, pulled off by a fame-thirsty Logan Paul wannabe, you say?
Nope.
Oct. 31, 2018, 1:07 p.m.
- Opinion
- We're All Doomed
Last spring the International Maritime Organization, a United Nations body overseeing global shipping, came to a significant agreement: Its signatories would reduce greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping 50% by 2050, in keeping with the spirit of the 2015 Paris agreement. As The Times editorial board noted then, the devil would be in the details, which were to be hammered out at meeting in October.
Well, the meeting came and went, and so did hope that an industry that produces carbon missions on a par with the entire country of Germany would work quickly to reduce its carbon footprint. Rather than setting hard goals and ways to get there, the IMO adjourned the meeting without doing anything of note until the body meets again next year.
Oct. 31, 2018, 1:04 p.m.
- Opinion
- Election 2018
On California’s Nov. 6 ballot, there is a Proposition 8 (limits profits at kidney dialysis centers) and a Proposition 10 (repeals the Costa-Hawkins rent control ban). But, mysteriously, no Proposition 9.
Oops! Did some numerically challenged individual in the elections office goof?
Nope. There was a proposition that qualified for the November ballot in the No. 9 slot, but then the state Supreme Court ruled the measure unconstitutional and yanked it at the last minute. Evidently it was too late to rejigger all the other proposition numbers.
Oct. 29, 2018, 2:13 p.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
When future historians assess the Trump administration, it would come as no surprise if they look at his diatribes about the caravan of migrants moving through Mexico as his “Wag the Dog” moment.
You may remember that movie — a scandal-marred president facing a tough reelection battle hires a fixer to create a fake war as a distraction to help his campaign, and it worked. The truth revealed within that dark comedy is that voters who don’t mind being lied to are very easy to manipulate.
Oct. 29, 2018, 12:25 p.m.
- Opinion
- The Golden State
There is no joy in Dodgerville, for mighty Manny has struck out. As have Cody, Chris, Justin, Joc, Max, Austin, Enrique, Yasmani, Matt and David.
The Dodgers went down on strikes 56 times in losing the relatively short five-game World Series to the Boston Red Sox, although in fairness it was the equivalent of six games in terms of innings played. The Sox weren’t much better, striking out 53 times.
But to me, that just makes the Dodgers more of an L.A. kind of team. They played high-risk, high-reward baseball, not small-ball and certainly not Moneyball (the payroll for their active roster was the 5th highest in the majors).
Oct. 29, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
When Republican John Cox met with the Los Angeles Times editorial board in April to make a pitch for our endorsement in the gubernatorial primary race, he was curiously cagey when thrown softball questions about policymakers and political figures he admired or who helped shape his political philosophy. He said he wasn’t ready to name any names.
Oct. 27, 2018, 10:52 a.m.
- Opinion
- We're All Doomed
It will take some time before we get a full understanding of what transpired in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning, but by afternoon the alleged gunman was identified as a vocal anti-Semite who reportedly shouted, “All Jews must die!” We don’t need an awful lot more to understand what happened.
Another hate crime.